Gwen Stefani’s 17-Year-Old Son Kingston Shows Off Vocal Talent Performing At Blake Shelton’s Bar

Gwen Stefani’s son seems to be following in her musical footsteps.

The singer’s 17-year-old son Kingston Rossdale, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but his musical chops on display performing at Blake Shelton’s bar Old Red in Oklahoma on Friday.

The moment was captured and shared on TikTok over the weekend.

Kingston can be seen chatting up the crowd at the venue before belting out

“Love you guys, thank you for being here. Thank you, it means a lot to me, really. I hope you guys have a great night, enjoy yourselves,” he said after his performance.

Blake is then seen giving Kingston a supportive hug onstage after the performance.

Gwen is also mom to 14-year-old Zuma and 9-year-old Apollo, whom she shares with ex Gavin. The pair split up in 2015.

The No Doubt singer went on to marry her “The Voice” co-star in 2021.

— Stephanie Swaim

