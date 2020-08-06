Gwyneth Paltrow Convinced Cameron Diaz To Have Kids: ‘I Credit You So Much’

Now that’s what friends are for! Cameron Diaz joined her pal Gwyneth Paltrow via video chat on the latest episode of “In Goop Health,” and the two offered an interesting revelation about their years-long friendship.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star, who welcomed her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden in January of this year, revealed that for the longest time, she didn’t want to be a mother—and it was actually Gwyneth who kept encouraging her to change her mind!

WATCH MORE: Cameron Diaz Gushes About Benji Madden As A Dad: ‘It Just Makes My Heart Wanna Explode’

“I would not have become a mother if it wasn’t for you. I used to tell you, ‘I’m not having kids’ And you would say, ‘no, you are having kids… you’re getting married!’” The 47-year-old remembered with a laugh.

“You were just on me all the time. You were like, ‘You have to. You don’t understand. If you don’t do this you will be so sad that you didn’t do it.’ And so I credit you so much with the fact that you never let up on me,” Cameron continued.

And the “Goop” founder had the sweetest reason for her constant encouragement–she knew her friend was born to be a mom.

“I think I could see, and I knew what a natural mother you are. Some women aren’t but you, I was like, you’re born to do it,” she replied.

WATCH MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Gave 14-Year-Old Son Moses A Boob Puzzle For Quarantine Fun

The “Iron Man” star also asked Cameron about what it was like to leave behind a massive movie career—and her friend had a rather surprising answer.

“Like peace,” Cameron said with a smile. “A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself. It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

The longtime pals finished the chat by toasting with a glass of Cameron’s wine.

It’s no secret the actress is super proud of her new Avaline brand—after all, she made her TikTok debut with this funny video of her and a pal sipping the drink!