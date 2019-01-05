Gwyneth Paltrow loves a good joke!

The Oscar winner hilariously commented on an Instagram post that featured an article that referred to Brad Pitt as, “the man who likes to look like his girlfriends.”

Author Leandra Median posted the 2006 Daily Express article on Friday, which featured pics of the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor looking very similar next to his former loves: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth herself.

“A great thing I saw in @georgia_tal’s IG stories yesterday,” Leandra captioned the funny pic.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the hilarious post, including Brad’s ex-fiancé, Gwyneth. The Goop founder poked a little fun at her ex-beau on the comments section of the post, writing, “Or we like to look like him, let’s face it.”

WATCH: Brad Pitt Loves Twinning With His Girlfriends & The Internet Can’t Handle It

Brad and Gwyneth, who first met on the set of “Seven,” got engaged in December 1996 but split shortly after.

The lifestyle mogul recently opened up about their relationship in WSJ Magazine’s December issue. The “Avengers” star shared why she was thankful their breakup didn’t get too much attention.

“Cameron Diaz and I talk about this all the time. We’re like, ‘Thank God in the early ’90s there were (so few) paparazzi. Thank God.’ We cry in gratitude that no one was following us around and seeing what we were doing,” Gwyneth shared to the mag.

“I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house,” she added. “That would never happen today.”