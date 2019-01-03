Gwyneth Paltrow is loved up and loving the Maldives!

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some shots from her romantic beach vacay with new hubby, Brad Falchuk.

“Walking into the new year with a lot of gratitude for all of the wonderful moments of 2018, lessons and jokes alike,” she captioned a photo of she and Brad holding hands as they walk down a winding ocean boardwalk.

“Wishing each and every one of you a truly magnificent, happy 2019,” she concluded.

In another pic, the newlyweds snuggled in close for a photo near the crystal blue water on their last day on the islands.

“Farewell to these beautiful atolls of peace,” Gwyneth wrote.

Brad also shared a fun pic of Gwyneth playing bartender at their island paradise.

The couple wed back in September in an intimate backyard ceremony at Gwyneth’s East Hampton home in New York.

This is her second marriage after her divorce from “Coldplay” lead singer Chris Martin in 2016. Gwyneth and Chris share two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.