Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial: Watch Live

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial is underway in Park City, Utah.

The Oscar winner has appeared in court over a lawsuit stemming from a collision at Deer Valley resort in 2016. Now-retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is reportedly seeking more than $300,000 in damages from the actress and mogul.

Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence D. Buhler, claims Paltrow crashed into Sanderson on a beginner slope, causing him to break four ribs and sustain permanent traumatic brain injury. Sanderson additionally claims that Paltrow and her group skied away from the incident without getting him medical care.

Paltrow denies all allegations and is countersuing Sanderson, alleging he ran into her and she is asking the jury to award her $1 in symbolic damages and have her attorneys’ fees covered.

One of Ms. Paltrow’s lawyers, Stephen W. Owens, said in his opening statement that the trial should last about two weeks and jurors will hear from about 20 witnesses, including doctors, ski instructors, Ms. Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children, 16-year-old son Moses and 18-year-old daughter Apple.