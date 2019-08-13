Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband Brad Falchuk Explains Why They’re Moving In Together Now

You know what they say – better late than never!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are officially moving in together after a year of marriage.

The couple connected on the set of “Glee” and dated for three years before tying the knot last September at a private wedding in the Hamptons. But turns out, the newlyweds were in no rush to live under the same roof. The couple made headlines earlier this year when Gwyneth revealed to The Sunday Times that she and her husband Brad don’t live together full-time, Brad staying over only four nights a week.

Now the for-sale sign is up, Variety reporting Brad recently listed his Brentwood home for $10 million. In an in-depth interview with WSJ Magazine, Brad announced his move-in date and shed some light on why the parents of children from previous marriages decided to wait.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” Brad admitted. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna “Brady Bunch” it up, and it’ll be great.”

Both stars have teenage children from previous marriages – Gwyneth has daughter Apple and son Moses while Brad has daughter Isabella and son Brody. The couple wanted to put the children first, choosing to ease the blending of their families.

While their living situation seems a bit unorthodox, Brad explained that their day-to-day lives are very much integrated and completely “normal.”

“There’s a media version of her and me,” said Brad, “but we’re just home cooking dinner. Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

The couple has made it clear they are doing things on their own terms and don’t care what anyone else thinks, especially Gwyneth.

“Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax.’ At the end of the day, we’re getting into bed together…and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinion means anything,” explained Brad.

Gwyneth and Brad further proved this point when both sets of kids and Gwyneth’s ex-husband Chris Martin were spotted on the couple’s honeymoon in the Maldives.

Gwyneth telling The Sunday Times, “Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends.”

And the couple’s friends are totally on board. “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” added Gwyneth.

Sounds like Gwyneth and Brad got this married thing down pat.

— by Marielle Williams