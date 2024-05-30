Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If Ken Urker Is ‘Fire’ & Talks Meeting Kim Kardashian

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is telling all about her relationship and new show.

She spoke with Access Hollywood about the new season of “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup” and what fans can expect to see.

“You’ll be able to see my life starting from the moment I got out of prison to currently. And a lot has happened in this time. As shown in the trailer that just got released. I think people will get a little bit of a deeper insight of the struggles that I’ve had to go through in these last five months. Some of the good things that I’ve experienced, so it’s kind of a rollercoaster ride of the emotions that I’ve been feeling throughout this time,” she said.

She also talked about a quote she said calling her ex Ryan Anderson “fire,” and whether her current love Ken Urker lives up to that quote.

“Let’s just say I’m very happy,” she said with a laugh.

But are there wedding bells in the future for her and Ken?

“I’m not gonna say no but that’s not exactly in the cards right now. We’re taking our time, we’re enjoying our time together. I’m feeling it out, marriage, potentially in the future! Just kind of taking it slow right now,” she said.

The 32-year-old also opened up about meeting Kim Kardashian on the new season of “The Kardashians.”

“Kim is a very sweet person. It was an honor to get the chance to meet with her. I definitely wish her nothing but the best,” she said.

“Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup” premieres June 3 at 9/8c on Lifetime.