Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out In First Video Since Prison Release: ‘Finally Free’

Gyspy Rose Blanchard is speaking out.

The 32-year-old shared her first video on TikTok on Dec. 31 after being released from prison on Dec. 28.

“I’m finally free. I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that. It’s nice to be home, I’m back home with in Louisiana,” she said in part.

Gypsy Rose was released early from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on Dec. 28 for her part in the 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Gypsy served seven years of her 10-year sentence on a second-degree murder charge. Gypsy conspired at the time to kill her mother with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who is now serving life without possible parole.

Gypsy is now married to Ryan Scott Anderson, and she shared in another video that she was spending New Year’s Eve surrounded by family.