Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Ryan Anderson Says They ‘Still Talk’ & Reacts To Her Getting Together With Ken Urker

Ryan Anderson is speaking out about his past relationship with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

He spoke with Access Hollywood about “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup” and revealed that he still talks with her.

“I can only look forward. It’s one of those things where me and Gypsy still talk. So it’s one of those where, you never know,” he shared.

As for any hopes for a reconciliation with his ex?

“Who knows. Like, it’s one of those that nobody can predict the future on anything. I don’t know, just one

The reality star recently shared a tour of his fridge and revealed why he wanted to share that with the public. He explained that he had seen an article where Gypsy had claimed he was “food hoarding,” which allegedly led to the end of their relationship. So he wanted to dispel those rumors.

“I didn’t even know what (food hoarding) is. So I just felt obligated to show that I wasn’t. You know it was just one of those things where I felt like I saw that and it bothered me. It’s one of these like just a random excuse, so I was like I just wanted to disprove that,” he said.

He also opened up about how she has since moved on with her ex Ken Urker, sharing how he feels about their relationship saying it feels both shocking and not shocking.

“Yes and no. It was shocking how fast it happened. It was just one of those where it was, it’s hard to watch. It’s hard to see, it’s hard to visualize. It just, just happened. I knew she always had feelings for him but there’s a lot of outside influences at play,” he said.

“Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup” airs Mondays at 9/8c on Lifetime.