Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Killer Ex-BF Admits He ‘Would Have Done It Again’ In New Prison Interview

Nick Godejohn is opening up.

The former boyfriend of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is currently serving life in prison without parole for his role in the June 2015 stabbing of Dee Dee Blanchard, admits that he would have “done it again” in an exclusive preview for the upcoming Oxygen special “Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill.”

“I would have done it again, I might have done it differently, but I would have done it again,” the convicted killer revealed in his first interview since being sentenced.

Police allege that Gypsy enlisted Nicholas’ help in plotting her mother’s murder after Dee Dee forced Gypsy to portray herself as severely ill for years. Dee Dee claimed her daughter had suffered from asthma, sleep apnea, leukemia, muscular dystrophy, among other illnesses. She also forced Gypsy to stay in a wheelchair, although she was totally healthy and could walk.

Even though Gypsy, who accepted a plea deal in 2015 and was given a 10-year sentence, and Nicholas are no longer together, the 30-year-old confesses Gypsy “well always be in my heart.”

“Because she’ll always be in my heart, everything about her… will always be stuck with me.” Adding, “I want to basically let everyone know that I’m not just this cold killer. Just somehow, I just knew, deep within my heart, someway, me and her would end up being together in the end.”

The “Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill.” will premiere on Oxygen Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. ET.