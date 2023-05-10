Halle Bailey Says Playing Ariel In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Has Helped Her Find Her ‘Own Voice’

Halle Bailey has loved being a part of Ariel’s world.

During a sit-down interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans this week, the actress opened up about taking on the role of Ariel in the retelling of the classic Disney movie “The Little Mermaid.”

“The crazy thing is I’ve always loved Ariel ever since I was a little girl, but I never in a million years thought I would play her like in a live-action film,” Halle explained.

Halle, 23, went on to note that she auditioned for the film when she was just 18 and has grown a lot in those few years, sharing, “It’s been five years of my life … it’s been those transformative years, especially of me turning into a woman that I am today and, and still continuing to grow.”

“But it’s funny because when I look at the footage, I’m like she was a different person,” she continued. “I feel like she’s like completely way different and I came out on the other side a lot stronger, a lot more aware of myself, a lot more confident in my abilities.”

The star explained that playing Ariel has helped her find her “own voice.”

“I was absolutely finding my own voice and Ariel funnily enough helped me find my own voice. I felt like, ‘Wow, I know exactly what I want for myself.’ I know who I am now independently on my own … and that was such a big, a big thing for me,” Halle shared.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26.