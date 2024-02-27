Halle Berry & Halle Bailey Pose Together In Adorable Meetup At LA Soccer Game

Worlds are colliding for Halle Berry and Halle Bailey!

The Hollywood icon, 57, and the rising starlet, 23, posed together at the LA Galaxy’s Major League Soccer match on Feb. 25 against Inter Miami.

The dynamic duo shared a joint Instagram post following their iconic meetup!

“When two Halles link up 🤍 truly adore you @hallebailey,” the “Monster’s Ball” star wrote in her post’s caption.

“The Little Mermaid” actress left a sweet comment to her fellow Halle on the post, writing, “i was living for this moment!! thank you for being so kind to me you’ve made my life 😭💕💕🥰”

Fans have definitely gotten the two Halle’s mixed up in the past.

In 2021, the “Moonfall” actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and hilariously responded to a fan thinking she was starring in Disney’s hit live-action remake.

… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though! https://t.co/xRIjp0Juhr — Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 27, 2021