The 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday is going to have a ton of star power when it comes to the presenters.

Dick Van Dyke, who reappeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” was one of the first presenters named for this Sunday’s award show on NBC and he’ll be joined by a slew of other A-listers. The list includes, Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Jim Parsons, Jessica Chastain, Sam Rockwell, Sterling K. Brown, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Idris Elba, Harrison Ford, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The award show will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, who have already guaranteed good times ahead. As previously announced, Jeff Bridges will be the recipient of the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award. Carol Burnett, a five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time Golden Globe Award nominee, will receive the first-ever Carol Burnett Award, a Golden Globe television special achievement award.

Sunday’s 76th annual Golden Globes airs live on NBC from Beverly Hills Hotel, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

