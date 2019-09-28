Halsey And Evan Peters Are A Brand New Couple After Years Of Her Internet Pleas

Halsey and Evan Peters are dating, according to multiple reports!

The duo were reportedly seen out holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles on September 21, and according to UsWeekly, the pair have been dating for several weeks.

Halsey has been on a mission to date the actor for some time! Over the past seven years she’s regularly taken to Twitter to show her affection for Evan’s talent as an actor.

“Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….” she wrote in November 2012.

Late she followed up with another tweet that read, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.”

In November 2014 she wrote, “I’m a f–king liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f–k !”

It looks like he social media pleas have finally turned into a full-fledged romance.

The 24-year-old singer and the “American Horror Story” actor are both coming off of big splits. Evan was previously engaged to actress Emma Roberts while Halsey was linked to Yungblud.

Halsey and Yungblud announced their relationship in January, but Yungblud hinted they had split after Halsey was seen with Evan at Six Flags. “Somebody take me to Disneyland,” Yungblud shouted in an Instagram Story video on Friday, September 27.

What do you think? Do Evan and Halsey make a perfect pair?