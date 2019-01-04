Halsey Cuddles Up To Yungblud Just 2 Months After Split From G-Eazy

Halsey and Yungblud seem to be heating up fast!

Just two months after Halsey split with her longtime love G-Eazy, she has moved on with alternative rock singer, Yungblud, and it seems to be moving fast!

Both singers shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday where they walked down a Camden Town sidewalk in England. The picture, which was taken from behind, seems to show their blissful new love. Halsey captioned on the photo “camden: now with a cuter filter 🖤.”

Halsey, 24, and her 20-year-old squeeze are yet to confirm the romance officially, but fans were quick to note in the comments section that the seems to be a sign that they are together.

The duo have been spending a lot of time together lately. Not only have they stepped out on numerous occasions together, Halsey also shared a snap where Yungblud — whose reale name is Dominic Harrison— is snuggling up behind her.

They are both rocking colorful jackets and he has his chin rested on her shoulder as he holds up a can of beer.

She captioned the sweet picture, “rock n roll star. @yungblud 💚💙❤️💛🖤”

The new romance comes just two months after Halsey split from G-Eazy. The duo had dated on-and-off since 2017. And it also comes after speculation that she was dating her good friend, John Mayer. She and John both denied the romance rumors and set the record straight that they are just pals earlier this fall.