‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested On Charges Of Public Intoxication & Theft

“Hannah Montana” star Mitchel Musso is facing new legal trouble.

The Disney Channel alum, 32, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and theft at a Texas hotel over the weekend. The Rockwall Police Department confirmed in a press release that officers responded to a disturbance complaint about an individual who appeared intoxicated on site and allegedly became verbally abusive after refusing to pay for a bag of chips they had eaten.

The person was identified as Musso upon contact with authorities outside the venue, police said.

The release additionally stated that upon conducting a routine background check, police discovered Musso had multiple outstanding traffic warrants. He was booked and transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was released on $1000 bail the following day.

As of Monday, neither Musso nor a rep has issued comment on the matter. It is unclear when the former child actor is due next in court or if he has current legal counsel.

Disney Channel Stars: Then Vs. Now! View Gallery

Musso starred opposite Miley Cyrus on four seasons of “Hannah Montana” as the lead character’s best friend, Oliver.

He reportedly faced drunk driving charges in 2011 and pleaded no contest, later being sentenced to 36 months’ probation, alcohol education classes and a fine.