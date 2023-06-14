Harrison Ford Says He ‘Always’ Wanted To Do An ‘Indiana Jones’ Film Later In Life

Harrison Ford is taking his final swing as the adventurous archeologist Indiana Jones in the highly-anticipated blockbuster “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“It feels great, I think it’s great to be back with a film that I have such confidence and so much appreciation,” he told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

It’s been 15 years since the last “Indiana Jones” film hit the screen and the 80-year-old told Access his return all came down to the script.

“It depended on whether or not we were able to find a story that I could have full confidence in,” he said. “I’d always wanted to a film about Indiana Jones toward the end of his career, and I think James Mangold [the director] finally developed one that really hit it out of the park I thought.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an “Indiana Jones” film without some stunts, but Harrison told Access he wanted fans to see a different side of his famous character this time around.

“I was always anxious to find another film about Indiana Jones because I wanted to see him at the end of his life in a place where the residual effect of the life, he’s lived, of those four movies catches up to him,” he said. “And we find him after the first 20 minutes of the film, we find him in a different version of Indiana Jones. He’s about to suffer a serious of complications that are going to lead to one final adventure, and I think that’s the feeling that I wanted to have with this film and I think we have it.”

But there are a few stunts in the film and the “Star Wars” alum joked he doesn’t do stunts — he does physical acting.

“I run, jump, fall down, roll around on the floor with sweaty men, but I don’t do stunts,” he joked.

“There are at least 30 occasions making this movie where he goes ‘This is the last time I’m falling down for you,'” James jokes. “It’s a lot, it’s still a lot but the part of it is that this is not one of those movies where out bragging point is that the same guy did everything no matter what he’s seen.”

Although fans will get to see Indiana aging in the upcoming film, they also go back to show a glimpse of the archeologist when he was younger.

“I was glad it could be conjured up for the dramatic effect that we were going for,” Harrison told Access. “It is literally my face from 40 years ago because Lucas Films has every fame of film they have ever exposed on me, those that are in the movies and those that are not so they can find just the right angle, just the right light, but I have to perform the scene…We have to act the scene. That’s my mouth, those are my eyes. It’s the face from 40 years ago.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” swings into theaters June 30.

