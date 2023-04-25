Harry Belafonte, Singer, Actor & Trailblazing Civil Rights Activist, Dead At 96

The world is mourning a trailblazer.

Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and civil rights pioneer, has died at 96.

The icon passed away on Tuesday morning of congestive heart failure, Access Hollywood confirms. His wife, Pamela, was by his side at their New York City home.

Harry Belafonte’s Life In Photos View Gallery

In addition to his musical work that included hit songs such as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and movie roles in films like “Island in the Sun,” he was a close associate of fellow Black luminaries such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and took part in the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Belafonte was at one point the highest-paid Black entertainer in history, per the New York Times.

In addition to Pamela, he is survived by his four children: Shari, David, Adrienne, and Gina; two step-children, Sarah and Lindsey Frank; and eight grandchildren.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow