‘Harry Potter’ Star Matthew Lewis Claims Airline Ripped Up His First Class Ticket: ‘Worst Airline In North America’

Neville Longbottom’s notorious bad luck seems to be following the character’s actor years later.

Matthew Lewis, 33, who played the iconic role in the Harry Potter franchise, slammed Air Canada after his first class ticket was reportedly torn up before his eyes and he was bumped to economy.

Taking to Twitter, Matthew aired his grievances with his fanbase: “Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something.”

Matthew took the airline to fly from Orlando to Toronto for Fan Expo Canada. The airline supposedly overbooked his flight, consequently forcing Matthew to fly in economy instead.

Via Twitter replies, Matthew shared that he’s been bumped to a different class on a flight before, but never “at the gate, less than two minutes to boarding and without explanation or apology […] No explanation other than ‘full flight’.”

In response to a user who responded to Matthew’s tweets who shared that it is typical for airlines to overbook by 5%, with the expectation of delays, cancellations, and no-shows, Matthew said that he thinks overbooking is “a ludicrous policy that we’ve inexplicably normalised”.

To make matters worse, it seems Matthew had trouble tracking down Air Canada’s customer service. “Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service,” he tweeted. “I asked where that was. ‘Toronto.’ I’m in Orlando.”

Thankfully, he didn’t seem to let it get him down. After the Fan Expo, Matthew tweeted a sweet message to Toronto: “Well Toronto, you were all superb. A long overdue visit and you didn’t disappoint. Truly amazing people. Some city.”

He even shared an adorable picture in which a fan dressed as Professor Sprout, pulling her baby dressed as a mandrake from a pot – a nod to Neville Longbottom’s love for Herbology and magical plants.

“The best picture I’ve done at a con,” Matthew declared. We agree!

