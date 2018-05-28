‘Harry Potter’s’ Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

No amortentia needed for Matthew Lewis!

The “Harry Potter” star traded in his dress robes
for a tux as he married his love Angela Jones in Italy.

The actor, who played loveable Neville Longbottom in the
franchise, shared a snap on Twitter from their big day.

“Not only did I miss @ArticMonkeys in LA but they were
performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get
married instead. Fuming.,” he joked.

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, congratulated his
former co-star.

“Look at you. Congratulations beauties x,” he
tweeted.

Matthew and Angela reportedly got engaged in December 2016.

Cheers to the couple as they embark on the magical journey
of marriage! 

