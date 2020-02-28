Harry Styles’ Fans Are Losing It Over Emotional Music Video For ‘Falling’

Harry Styles dropped the new music video for his latest song “Falling,” and his fans immediately took to social media to say how much they loved it.

The video starts with a soaking-wet Harry slumped on the floor of a room that slowly drains water. Harry then starts to play the piano as the first verse’s haunting tune began. “I’m in my bed / And you’re not here / And there’s no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands / Forget what I said,” the singer croons.

The lyrics are made even more powerful by the fact that fans believe the song is about the former One Direction singer’s ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe. The two dated from 2017 to mid-2018, although Harry has been fairly silent on the split between the two.

As the “Fine Line” singer gets further into the song, water begins to slowly fill the room around him. As the water begins to rise up around Harry’s face, he continues to play the piano and belt out some impressive notes.

“What if I’m someone you won’t talk about? / I’m fallin’ again / I’m fallin’ again / I’m fallin’ / And I get the feelin’ that you’ll never need me again,” goes a later chorus, before Harry is completely submerged in water.

In the end, a silent Harry is left floating in a room of water.

Understandably, fans could deeply relate with the personal lyrics. Many took to social media to express all of the feelings “Falling” brought up!

