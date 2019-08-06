Haylie Duff’s Delicious & Wholesome Back-To-School Recipes

Haylie Duff understands the importance of serving her family delicious and wholesome meals during the busy back-to-school season without sacrificing quality time spent with her husband and girls. The actress, author, designer, founder of The Real Girl’s Kitchen blog, and mom of two shares her family’s favorite breakfast for dinner recipes that keep mealtime fun and delicious!

Eggs in Purgatory

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco pepper sauce

1 28oz can crushed tomatoes

1 4.5oz can diced green chilies, drained

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

6 large eggs

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Preparation

In 12-inch oven-proof or cast-iron skillet over medium heat, in hot oil, cook onion, red pepper and garlic about 5 minutes until tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. Stir in cumin and Tabasco; cook 1 minute.

Add crushed tomatoes, green chilies, salt and pepper. Over high heat, heat to boiling; simmer 10 minutes until the mixture has thickened and flavors are blended.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Make 6 indentations in tomato sauce. Gently crack eggs into indentations. Place skillet in oven; bake 5 to 10 minutes, just until eggs are just set. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Easy Cheesy Breakfast Bake

Ingredients

2.5 cups milk

1 cup evaporated milk

8 eggs

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 cup black beans

1 cup sweet corn

1 14.5oz can diced tomatoes

2 cups Mexican cheese

1 8oz can mushrooms

Preparation

In a bowl vigorously whisk together milk, evaporated milk, eggs, salt, garlic powdered and onion powder. Set aside. Place rack in middle of oven; preheat to 325°.

In an oven-proof pan or casserole dish, layer beans, corn and potatoes one op top of another. Add egg mixture on top. Sprinkle cheese on top. Transfer pan to the oven. Bake until eggs are set, about 55-65 minutes. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.