Heather Locklear Is Back In Rehab: ‘She Doesn’t Seem To Be Making Progress’ Source Claims (EXCLUSIVE)

Heather Locklear has been re-admitted to a rehab facility, a source close to the situation told Access. Heather, who has been in and out of rehab over the past year, has been in the rehab facility for the past two weeks, a source confirmed.

She “continues to drink and abuse the people around her,” the source claimed to Access, “She doesn’t seem to be making any kind of progress.”

Heather had previously exited a rehab facility in Los Angeles before Christmas in order to enjoy the holidays at home, with the promise that she would return in three days. However, the source claims that Heather chose to stay out for New Year’s Eve and didn’t come back to the facility for nearly four months.

The source claimed that Heather has also been in rehab and detox programs more than 25 times.

In November 2018, Heather placed on a 5150 hold after suffering a mental breakdown, a source at the time confirmed to Access. The hold, which is for 72 hours, followed a tough year for the “Melrose Place” star after a series of arrests and hospitalizations. In February 2018, Heather was arrested and hospitalized for domestic violence and battery against a police officer. She pleaded not guilty to attacking the officer.

She was arrested again in June for allegedly verbally and physically abusing an EMT who was called to help her over the summer, People reported. The EMT filed a lawsuit in November against the actress, according to multiple report.

The actress had a 3-month stint in rehab, but left in early October after she voluntarily checked back in in July 2018 for health issues and substance abuse, a source told Access.

Her ex, Richie Sambora, shared a statement about her condition in November. Heather and Richie share a daughter, Ava Sambora, 21.

“I will not waiver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible and especially Ava,” he shared in a statement with Access “I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”