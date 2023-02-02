Heather Rae Young Welcomes First Baby With Tarek El Moussa: ‘Our Baby Boy Is Here’

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have welcomed their first child together!

The couple took to social media to announce the birth of their baby boy in a joint post on Thursday, sharing a sweet photo of their newborn.

“Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” the duo, who tied the knot in October 2021, captioned the photo.

The newborn is Heather’s first, while Tarek is already a proud dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The pair announced that they were expecting a baby together back in July 2022.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!,” Heather captioned a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump.