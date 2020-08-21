Heidi Klum Claims That Seal Won’t Let Her Bring Kids To Germany In Emergency Filing

Heidi Klum has reportedly requested an emergency hearing so she can bring her four children to Germany with her later this year.

In a filing obtained by People, Heidi says ex-husband Seal doesn’t want their four children to travel to Germany amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heidi and Seal share custody of 16-year-old Leni, 14-year-old Henry, 13-year-old Johan, and 10-year-old Lou. However, Heidi reportedly claims in the filing that the children spend most of their time with her.

She also affirmed that she would be careful amid the pandemic, writing, “I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States.”

Heidi’s proposed trip to Germany would fulfill her contractual obligation to film season 16 of “Germany’s Next Top Model.” While the show typically shoots in Los Angeles to accommodate Heidi’s family, the supermodel explained in the filing that the German cast and crew cannot enter the United States amid the pandemic.

16-year-old daughter Leni also submitted a declaration to the court, writing, “This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us. My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her. So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to.”

Heidi and Seal finalized their divorce in 2014.

— by Katcy Stephan