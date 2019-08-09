Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Have Officially Scheduled To Have Another Baby In 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

Heidi and Spencer Pratt have babies on the brain!

“The Hills: New Beginnings” stars revealed to Kit Hoover on Access Live that they’re planning to make their son, Gunner Stone, a big brother in the near future!

“2020, I hear on our schedule that there is another baby planned,” Spencer revealed. “It’s been put in the calendar.”

It’s no surprise that these two want another kiddo!

Speidi have the sweetest little boy! The couple, who welcomed their first child back in 2017, also confessed on Access Live that they’re totally loving being parents, saying that it’s “such a blessing.”

The pair, who made an epic comeback on “The Hills: New Beginnings,” also dished on Access Live how they managed to come back after losing it all financially.

“I think it is important not to live at your means or over your means. It is good try to live under your means which we are figuring out. Now we have our business and it is a lot of expenses and it is challenging when it is,” Heidi said.

When MTV cancelled “The Hills” after six seasons back in 2010, the Pratts didn’t slow down their spending, and they blew through their entire $10 million net worth.

But Heidi revealed that she’s now in charge of all their finances!

“We have to figure it out as part of our marriage and working relationship and everything that we try to deal. I want to enjoy a little bit and not go crazy and try to find a good balance.”