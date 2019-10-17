Helen Hunt Briefly Hospitalized After SUV Flipped Over In Car Accident (Reports)

Actress Helen Hunt was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The 56-year-old was riding in the back of a black SUV when another car t-boned her vehicle, causing it to topple on its side, the reports add.

Video posted by TMZ show the moment of the collision, as well as emergency crews on the scene afterwards.

The “Mad About You” star was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after complaining of pain after the incident, TMZ reported. She was released later in the evening after being examined by doctors and is on the mend, according to TMZ.

Los Angeles Police said in a statement to People that Helen was one of multiple people taken to the hospital after the incident and they have determined that no crime occurred.

The actress is currently filming a reboot of her hit ‘90s sitcom “Mad About You.”