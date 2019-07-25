Helen Mirren Begged Vin Diesel For A Role In ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Whoever said beggars can’t be choosers doesn’t know Helen Mirren.

Helen Mirren revealed to Access’ Lilliana Vazquez how she convinced Vin Diesel to give her a role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “by begging.” “[I begged] Vin Diesel at a cocktail party,” admitted Helen, shamelessly.

And it worked! Helen made her big debut in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” although it wasn’t quite what she had in mind.

“I saw myself driving a car very fast,” Helen explained. “Of course, it didn’t work out that way, but they found this wonderful role for me.”

Helen plays Queenie Shaw in “Hobbs & Shaw,” the first spinoff movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, alongside Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

Though she didn’t get behind the wheel or partake in any stunts, Queenie kept things chic, rocking a glam jumpsuit, statement jewelry, and high-heeled shoes behind bars. “Well you know she’s got influence,” joked Helen to Access. “If the guys can have, you know, drinks and a cappuccino machine, then I thought Queenie could have her pumps and her mascara.” Helen added, “I’m very grateful that it went that way as opposed to some villain who died off.”

“Hobbs & Shaw” hits theaters August 2, but Helen is already thinking ahead to “Fast & Furious 9.” “Next time stunts please,” requested Helen, after shooting her final scene of the film.

Helen also explained to Access why stunt people need to get more credit for their tough work.

“There should be a category for stunt people to get Oscars. They’re real artists in the way they design these sequences and the way they rehearse them,” said Helen. “So, Oscars to the stuntmen please!”