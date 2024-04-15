Henry Cavill Expecting Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso: ‘I’m Very Excited About It’

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad!

At the premiere of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” the actor confirmed to Access Hollywood that he’s expecting a child with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

When asked if seeing his co-star Henry Golding as a dad had played a role in inspiring him to take on fatherhood in his next chapter, Cavill quipped, “I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did.”

“But, I’m very excited about it,” he added. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Henry’s news comes one day after he and Natalie stepped out together for a night out in New York City, with Natalie appearing to show off her baby bump.

Henry first announced his relationship with Natalie on Instagram in 2021. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 premiere of “Enola Holmes 2.”

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of three!