Henry Cavill Raves Over ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Cast: ‘We All Got Along Really Well’

Henry Cavill had a great time on set with his co-stars on his latest film, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“We all got along really well, and it was just nice working with people who wanted to get stuck in, weren’t afraid of anything,” he told Access Hollywood of the cast at the premiere.

Henry stars alongside Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Cary Elwes in the spy action comedy, which is inspired by the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by Winston Churchill.

Henry also told Access that he spent four months working on his mustache to give it the perfect curl before filming – and according to Henry Golding, it paid off!

“He waxed it amazingly, like every single day. He turned up to set looking absolutely immaculate, and I think he has, like, phantom mustache twirling till now,” Golding said. “He misses it, I know that.”

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” hits theaters on April 19.