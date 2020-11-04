HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She Plans To Get A Tummy Tuck After Giving Birth

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting candid about her body.

The HGTV star took to Instagram to pen a lengthy message about how she wants to get a tummy tuck after giving birth to her daughter Charlotte Drew in September 2020.

She spoke a lot about the pressures that women face in motherhood and admitted that while trying to be body positive, she doesn’t like the scar she has from her c-section scar.

“I don’t lovingly embrace my post baby body, particularly my scar and the lovely ‘shelf’ that comes along with it. It doesn’t remind me of my ability to grow a life for 10 months and then birth it…. My amazing kids do that! It reminds me that I was cut open and put back together in a way that doesn’t feel like ME. And for some reason I feel bad about that. Bc I’m supposed to love my body no matter what and if I don’t I’m not feminist enough or strong enough against societal norms. But I don’t. I don’t love my scare or my shelf or my abdominal muscles that tore apart and will likely never go back together again,” she said.

The 32-year-old continued sharing that she knows she could try to get back into shape with strict dieting and exercise, but she feels that she won’t have time with her hectic work schedule and life as a mom and wife.

So, she’s decided that she wants to get plastic surgery, even if she faces backlash from critics on social media.

“I want it and I’ve been debating for awhile about being honest about all of it. I take pride in showing the REAL me on social media when so many people just show the pretty, happy, perfect version. This is me, the good, the bad and the ugly. And most are wildly supportive of everyone doing what works for them, but I’ll for sure get those people that just can’t help but judge or say nasty things, but I’m going to be honest anyways. Bc that’s what I value the most,” she continued.

Many fans were super supportive in the comments.

“Screw em! You want surgery get it! You don’t have to answer to anyone beyond your inner circle!” one person said.

“This is why I love you! Keeping it real. Always. Women get judged no matter what we do, it’s heartbreaking. Wishing you a smooth recovery, and strength to deal with haters/trolls. You got this!” a second person wrote.

“Cheers to you! Nothing to apologize for, and any negative responses you get aren’t worthy of your attention. Well done mama,” a third commented.

Mina and her husband Steve Hawk welcomed their daughter back in September, and Mina posted about it on Sept. 16 writing, “She’s here!!!! Charlotte Drew Hawk.”

The couple also share their 2-year-old son Jack.

— Stephanie Swaim