Hilaria Baldwin Posts Heartbreaking Update After Suffering 2nd Miscarriage: ‘Now I Begin The Healing Journey’

It has been a tragic couple of days for Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin after the 35-year-old revealed she suffered another miscarriage while four months pregnant.

The mother of four shared an update on Tuesday following a surgical procedure writing, “Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from surgery,” she wrote in her candid caption. “I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok…One foot in front of the other…now I begin the healing journey ❤”

Hilaria shared the news on Monday hours after she took to Instagram to say she was nervous about going to her 20-week scan. “Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad,” she wrote on Instagram following her appointment. “Tonight is my last night with her…such a strange experience,” Hilaria wrote, seemingly referencing the dilation and curettage procedure she would undergo, as she cradled her stomach.

WATCH: Hilaria Baldwin Confirms Miscarriage After Scan Found No Heartbeat: ‘It’s Over’

This sad news comes just seven months after the couple lost a baby in April.

Hilaria made the difficult decision to be open about her pregnancy journeys after being aggressively followed by paparazzi. “This is one of the reasons I’m so active on social media,” she wrote in a now months-old Instagram post. “The news can take images for free from my page rather than paying a paparazzi to come follow me.”

She shared a similar sentiment in an Instagram post on Monday where she confirmed the news of her latest miscarriage. After explaining she was still “in shock,” the young mom signed off with a plea to the press. “Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask,” she wrote.

Hilaria hinted that she would try to get pregnant with husband Alec Baldwin again in the future, telling her 6-year-old daughter Carmen she would “try really hard” to give her a younger sister sometime soon.

Our thoughts are with the Baldwins during this hard time.