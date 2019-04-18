‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Gets A New Trailer Starring Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham!

The “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” has a brand new, action-packed trailer!

The upcoming film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, who reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw from the popular film series.

Hobbs & Shaw
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” (Universal)

Lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and outcast Shaw, a former British military operative, first met in 2015’s “Furious 7.”

Consistently exchanging smack talk and body blows, the pair have been sworn enemies since day one.

But when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba) threatens the future of humanity and bests a rogue MI16 agent (who happens to be Shaw’s sister), the two form an unlikely alliance to bring down “Black Superman.”

“Hobbs & Shaw” hits theaters August 2, 2019.

Watch the full trailer below:

