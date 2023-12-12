Holiday Hair Secrets For Your Best ‘Do Ever

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Say hello to 2024 with the perfect ‘do!

The holiday hair of your dreams is now at your fingertips thanks to celebrity stylist Chaz Dean, who shared his tips for top tresses with Access Daily.

Whether you’re looking for silky shine or expert-level curls, we’ve got all the products you need to start the new year with your best locks ever.

Pick up all your faves below!