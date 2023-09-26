Holly Madison Shares Where She & Kendra Wilkinson Stand While Dishing On ‘Girls Next Level’ Podcast

Holly Madison is telling all about her “Girls Next Level” podcast.

The former “Girls Next Door” star spoke with Access Hollywood about what fans can expect to see this season on her podcast with co-host Bridget Marquardt, as well as why she loves working with her friend so much.

“I think it’s so much fun just to like catch up on the good times. We talk about a lot of traumatic stuff too, but this podcast has allowed me to really reclaim the good times as well and recognize that those were a thing too. So it’s a lot of fun just to catch up and we just die laughing every single episode because we remind each other of these funny things that we forgot about,” she said.

The 43-year-old also spoke about her former “Girls Next Door” co-star Kendra Wilkinson, and where things stand between them.

“I haven’t spoken to her in a long time. We always say we’d love to have her on the podcast if she wanted to, but I also completely respect the fact that she doesn’t want to talk about it. I think if people are moving in a different direction in their life and kind of want to leave the past behind, they should totally be allowed to do that,” she shared.

Another former star of the show was Crystal Hefner, who revealed she is going to be writing a book about her time at the Playboy Mansion.

“We have talked about coming on the podcast, but Bridget and I love to keep everything very chronological and we’re not to season six yet, so maybe someday. But I’m really excited to read her book. I think there’s probably a lot of stuff I’ll be able to relate to, and I’ve also been really curious about the time at the mansion after I left,” Holly shared.

Season 2 of the “Girls Next Level” podcast is out now.