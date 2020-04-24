Hope Solo Gives Birth To Twins After Struggling With Fertility

It’s a boy—and a girl!

Former US Women’s National Soccer Team goalkeeper Hope Solo welcomed twins with her husband Jerramy Stevens in early March and recently shared the happy news on Instagram.

Hope showed off a sweet side-by-side pic of her baby boy and girl alongside a caption stating her children’s names: Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens. Little Lozen even donned a cute flowered headband for the occasion!

The two little bundles of joy are even more exciting considered Hope has been open about experiencing a miscarriage in 2018—when she was also pregnant with twins.

WATCH MORE: Hope Solo Reveals She Was ‘Hours From Dying’ After Miscarrying Twins

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” the Olympic athlete said in a 2019 interview with Elle. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

Fortunately, Vittorio and Lozen—who are now a little over a month old—are happy and healthy, despite a brief stay in the NICU after their birth.

In an Instagram video shared by LeBron James’ company Uninterrupted, new mama Hope showed off her babies and explained how the growing family has been coping.

“What have we been doing during in quarantine?” the 38-year-old cheekily asked. “Well as you can see, we’ve been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us, we’ve been out in public more than we wanted to be but we would like to thank all the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU.”

Hope also thanked health care workers working tirelessly to help families like hers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d also like to thank all of the health care workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out. From the Stevens family and the new additions of the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety.”