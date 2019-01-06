Host Andy Samberg Looks Totally Smitten With His Wife Joanna Newsom At The 2019 Golden Globes

Andy Samberg is ready for his big night!

The actor and comedian arrived at the 2019 Golden Globes looking handsome in a tailored tuxedo ahead of hosting the show with Sandra Oh. Andy walked the red carpet with his date for evening, wife Joanna Newsom. The couple shared some sweet PDA, holding hands and gazing lovingly at each other while posing for the cameras.

Joanna looked gorgeous in a blush-colored dress with a heart embellishment and intricate beading and lace. She also had a retro hair accessory!

Sandra also stunned in a white gown as she joined Andy for a several photos. The pals seemed to be in good spirits before their major award season moment and flashed megawatt smiles. In addition to hosting, the actress is also nominated tonight for her role in “Killing Eve.”

We can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves!

— Gabi Duncan