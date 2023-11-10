How ‘Black Bird’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Is Giving Back With Serve LA

Paul Walter Hauser is on a mission to help the unhoused population in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe winner is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for Serve LA and stopped by Access Daily to talk to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the amazing work the organization does to provide meals, recovery, and support to people in Los Angeles.

“The work they’ve been doing in the Hollywood community,” he told Mario and Kit. “They approach what they do with a lot of dignity. They’re making these really high-class gourmet meals for people twice a day, six days a week and they run it out of this kitchen that looks like it’s about to fall apart.”

The “Black Bird” star then went on to gush over the amazing resources they have already provided to the homeless population in Los Angeles.

“It’s amazing what they’ve done out of there and now they’ve added showers where they have a mobile shower unit where they can give the unhoused population a shower, or a haircut, or clothing or medical attention,” he said. “They’ve really brought in all these different people from all these different places who can give up their time and talent to help that community find rest and dignity.”