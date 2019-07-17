How Demi Lovato Is Inspiring Luann de Lesseps’ Sobriety Journey (EXCLUSIVE)

After a very public year with many ups and downs, “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps appears to be feeling better than ever. =

The reality star opened up exclusively to Access Hollywood about her sobriety and how she’s taking it day-by-day.

“The last couple years [have been a whirlwind] — married, divorced, jail … It’s been a rough couple of years for me,” she said, adding that she’s “at the end of the tunnel now.”

“I can see the light now, it’s all good,” Luann smiled.

After a few relapses in her recovery, the 54-year-old is proud to share that she’s found a new level of comfort in sobriety as she reaches the 90-day milestone again and can resume a nightlife without concern.

“I can finally go to a party now and not drink,” she revealed.

Though she has a “great” sponsor to turn to in times of need, Luann also looks to other celebrities who have been public about their journey.

“You know who’s really been inspirational also is Demi Lovato, because she’s been very public about her struggle and I think it’s important,” the TV personality told Access, clarifying that she hasn’t actually reached out to any famous faces herself.

“It’s kind of a private thing,” she explained. “But there’s a lot of celebrities at meetings, and so I don’t feel so alone.”

Luann went on to praise Andy Cohen for his support throughout her sober journey, as well as appearing in her “Feelin’ Jovani” music video. However, the Bravo personality was disappointed that her friend and co-star Dorinda Medley declined to be in the clip amid their feud, but did note that she understood her decision and they have made peace.

The cabaret singer also discussed her upcoming tell-all book, in which she said she will “set the record straight.” Luann told Access that she’s looking forward to letting everyone know a personal side to her legal troubles from her perspective.

“I think there will be things that my kids will be surprised about,” Luann hinted.

As for her future on “RHONY,” the star is confident she’ll stay part of the Bravo family.

“Where are they going to find another countess, right?” she teased.

Part 2 of “The Real Housewives of New York” reunion airs Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Check out Luann’s website for her upcoming cabaret performances, which she told Access will be even more Lu then ever!