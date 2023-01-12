How Did Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage Meet?

Lisa Marie Presley had a wild romance worthy of a rock-n-roll song, but how exactly did Elvis Presley’s daughter and famed actor Nicolas Cage actually meet?

Well, like anyone else – at a party!

Nicolas told Barbra Walters in an interview about their romance that he was taken with Lisa Marie after spying her at a busy party.

“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet, and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh.’ I was thunderstruck,” he explained. “We got to talking, we got to know each other, and she’s hilarious and she’s a real firecracker and she tells it like it is,” Cage shared with Walters and adding that he “saw Lisa” and not Elvis’s daughter.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Lisa Marie shared that the party was actually “Johnny Ramone’s birthday party.”

In fact, while he didn’t see her as Elvis’ daughter like so many others did, he did find comfort in the fact that they both grew up with very famous families. He being the nephew of famed director Frances Ford Coppola. He lamented during his interview with Barbara that trying to work in Hollywood with the famous last name trailing him didn’t make it easy and he and Lisa Marie bonded over their less-than-normal upbringings in artistic families.

While it may have been love at first sight, the duo did have a bit of a tricky time sticking together. They famously shared a tumultuous on-again, off-again romance, which included Lisa Marie dropping her $65,000 six-carat yellow diamond engagement ring in the ocean off their yacht after an argument. The duo broke up several times before tying the knot in Hawaii with their children from previous marriages by their side. But the marriage didn’t last long.

After less than four months of marital bliss Cage filed for divorce.

“I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place. It was a big mistake,” Presley said in a statement after the news made headlines. While Cage was a bit cagey at the time of their split, he later told Walters in an interview that it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing. It’s sad and I miss her every day,” he shared, “and sometimes I wish we couldn’t have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn’t going to change.”

Lisa Marie later told Access Hollywood that they were both “good with words” but the relationship had its challenges.

“Yeah, we didn’t quite get there. We didn’t actually you know have these, I was hearing knocked down dragged out, there was no physical, fighting or anything like that, we were very dramatic that’s all, we never quite got there but we thought we might if we kept going the way we were.”

She also added that their relationship was a crap-shoot, telling Access Hollywood of their relationship, “That’s kind of the nature of how we both are individually anyway, so if there’s two forces like that together, it’s…a tornado.”

