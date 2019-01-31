“A Star is Born” was full of firsts for Bradley Cooper. Not only was the film his directorial debut, but it also marked the first time he ever played a guitar.

While the 44-year-old’s directing chops are evident (he scored Golden Globe and DGA noms), do his guitar skills stack up, too?

According to Gibson CEO James “JC” Curleigh, Bradley is the real deal behind the six-string.

“I would rate his skills right up there with, literally, some of the best that you’ve heard,” the music mogul told Access. “But it’s more the moment that he created. He opened up a world and a new audience to the fact that live music delivered like that could be really compelling.”

In fact, it wasn’t until JC tried his hand at playing “Shallow” himself that he realized the depth of Bradley’s shredding skills.

“I gotta tell ya. I learned it, and … It’s not what you would expect from someone who you didn’t know really played guitar,” he explained. “He’s got his own intricacies. He’s created his own sound. And to try to replicate that is not easy.”

Gibson has a special connection to “A Star is Born”; the two guitars Bradley performed with onscreen are made by the company. Jackson Maine’s acoustic guitar (which he famously plays during “Shallow”) is a Gibson J-45, while his olive drab electric guitar (which he rocked in the film’s opening scene) is a custom Gibson ES 345.

“It was really cool to see it come to life on the screen,” said JC, who also was blown away by Bradley’s direction and attention to detail in the film’s opening scene.

“You could hear it resonate through the theater, and you’re like, how are they getting that sound?” he said. “I think they paid attention to that authenticity – to put you in the moment of being there without being there.”

While the Gibson ES 345 model Bradley performed on isn’t currently available for sale, “A Star is Born” fans might be able to get their hands on their own in the future.

“We’ve had lots of inquiries, and we’re gonna figure out what to do with it,” JC teased.