How Jennifer Garner Brought Being A Mother Of Teens To Her ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Role

Jennifer Garner is loving her job more and more.

While chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about her new series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Jen explained how she related to her character Hannah.

“You always bring yourself to anything that you do … and the more that you live and I think that’s why I’m enjoying my job more and more as I get older, I have a lot more life to bring to it than I did when I was 30,” Jennifer shared.

The highly-anticipated series is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Laura Dave. The story is about the disappearance of Hannah’s husband Owen Michaels, who leaves behind a note that says “protect her.” The note is clearly meant for his 16-year-old daughter and Hannah’s step-daughter, Bailey, who hates Hannah.

Jennifer told Access Hollywood that she brought her experience of being a mother to 3 kids, especially teenagers, to the role. But noted that it was “harder for me to not be maternal than to use what I know to do.”

“I love having teenagers. Can they roll their eyes at me? Yeah, absolutely … they have every right to, by the way, they need to be doing that their right to be doing that,” she shared. “It’s a different thing with Bailey because she just flat out doesn’t like me.”

The seven-episode limited drama series will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, followed by one new episode weekly through May 19, exclusively on Apple TV+.