How Prakti Beauty’s Ayurveda-Inspired Essentials Will Give You Your Best Skin Ever

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Pritika Swarup wants your skin to benefit from the traditional ingredients of Indian remedies and Ayurveda, combined with technological skincare innovation. Enter Prakti Beauty, Swarup’s line of Indian-inspired skincare.

“Our products are tools for women to feel and look their best,” she told Access Hollywood. “Prakti is all about giving that time back to yourself.”

The model-turned-skincare entrepreneur says that her line is inspired by the natural Ayurvedic ingredients she used on her skin and hair while growing up. While the Prakti Beauty line is designed to be used together for best results, Swarup says all her products are high performance and will help you achieve gorgeous skin.

Prakti Beauty offers a variety of skin essentials, including serums, moisturizers, masks, exfoliants and more.

Additionally, every Prakti Beauty product is sustainably sourced, environmentally responsible, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. Plus, they’re free of parabens, phthalates, PEGs, silicones, sulfates, glycols, mineral oil, added fragrance, and artificial colorants.

You can shop the entire line of Prakti skincare below!