How Selena Gomez’s Favorite Colors Can Be In Your Kitchen

You’ve probably seen Our Place advertised on your social media feeds at some point. With their eye-catching colors and aesthetically pleasing designs, Our Place kitchenware has become a go-to brand for cooking influencers and at-home chefs alike.

Our Place was founded with the goal of bringing people together over food. On their website, Our Place’s co-founder Shiza Shahid writes, “As immigrants, my partner and I found Our Place in America by cooking and sharing food with new friends who became our chosen family. That’s why we started Our Place: to build a bigger table, one that would have room for all of us. In an industry that made everyone feel inadequate, we took a new approach and created products that celebrated the beauty and joy of home cooking (and actually made it easier to cook).”

And now, Our Place is collaborating with Selena Gomez! The star of “Only Murders in the Building” worked with Our Place to bring you kitchenware in Selena’s favorite colors, rosa and azul – a vivid pink and brilliant blue.

Selena shares that her main goal with cooking is to have fun, without any stress, which was top of mind for this collection: “This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.”

And, best of all, 10% of the profits from this collection will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.

Add some color to your kitchen and check out the Selena Gomez x Our Place collection below!

