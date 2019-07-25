How Suge Knight’s Son Jacob Will Honor Imprisoned Dad With Baby’s Name

Here comes Baby Knight!

Suge Jacob Knight, son of incarcerated music executive Suge Knight, stopped by Access Live to promote his new VH1 docuseries, “Love and Listings,” and the conversation soon turned to Jacob’s baby news.

“You’re about to be a dad,” Access guest co-host Melissa Peterman asked. “Are you going to name him Suge the Third?”

“No, I’m not going to name him Suge the Third…” Jacob began.

“Suge Baby?” Access host Scott Evans jokingly interjected.

“No, not Suge Baby…” Jacob replied. “I have a daughter on the way, so I’m thinking Baby Knight.”

Known in the music industry as Young CEO Suge, Jacob explained why he decided to add real estate mogul to his résumé.

“I mean, why not real estate? In this field, I want to get out of my father’s shadow. While he’s in prison, I want to make him proud the best way I can,” he said.

Jacob also explained that he wanted to be an inspiration to other kids who, like him, had parents in prison.

“I want to be like a role model for those kids that have like a parent in jail,” Jacob said. “Those kids who I went to Crenshaw with, because I’m a Crenshaw High School alumni. I just want to be a role model to my brothers and sisters … It’s like, I want to inspire those kids. I measure my success by how I inspire people.”

Jacob’s father was the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records. In September 2018, Suge pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Jacob shared an emotional clip from “Love and Listings” on Access Live showing him receiving a call from his incarcerated dad immediately after a long communications ban was lifted. In the clip, Suge shares some sage fatherly advice: “If you chase women, you end up with no money. If you chase the money and get the money, the women chase you.”

The rap mogul’s son revealed that he’d like to clear up some misconceptions about his dad.

“I think it’s just fear. That’s just the industry. It’s not the bloggers, they want to get a story, they want to get the best story, they want to get all the traffic to them, so they’ll say whatever. And now, it’s my role clearing it up, clearing the Knight name,” he said.

“Love and Listings” premieres July 29 at 10/9c on VH1.