How This Doctor Helps Women Thrive In Menopause

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to embrace mid-life!

Heather Hirsch, MD’s book “Unlock Your Menopause Type” helps women feel empowered and educated as they embark on a meaningful new life chapter.

A doctor and women’s health advocate, Hirsch aims to make menopause easier to navigate by breaking down the experience into six different types. Each type comes with a “full prescription for exercises, diet and strategies” that will smooth the transition through unexpected symptoms and discomfort.

Thanks to Hirsch’s expertise, you won’t just survive menopause – you’ll thrive!

Get “Unlock Your Menopause Type” below.