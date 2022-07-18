How to Look Like a Celebrity on Vacation

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
As you’re getting ready for your summer vacations, we’ve rounded up some of the must-have items you’ll need to look like a celebrity while traveling.
Before you can find yourself relaxing on the beach, taking a quick dip in a hotel pool, or walking along the cobbled streets of a faraway city, you have to focus on packing to make sure you’re not missing out on the essentials while looking fashionable, too.
Instead of sitting amongst a pile of clothes hours before a flight, scrolling through your Instagram feed and wishing you could look as effortlessly chic on vacation as your favorite celebrity, we’ve compiled a list of travel essentials that will take the stress out of packing and make you look like you just stepped off your private jet.
Flying High – Mini Bag
by Sol and Selene$80.00
Bella One Shoulder Swimsuit
by BeReal$46.00
Winner Short Sleeve Polo Dress
by Eleven by Venus Williams$148.00
Lisha Hoops
by Sterling Forever$58.00
Thalia Swimsuit
by BeReal$49.00
Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen
by Unsun Cosmetics$29.00
Beatrix
by Urban Expressions$40.00
The Nantucket
by Andie$95.00
Lady Clutch
by Urban Expressions$65
3 Piece Striped Pajama & Robe Set
by White Mark$52.50
Bombshell
by SLYK Shades$100
Delta Handbag
by Moda Luxe$90.00
Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.