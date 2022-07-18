How to Look Like a Celebrity on Vacation

As you’re getting ready for your summer vacations, we’ve rounded up some of the must-have items you’ll need to look like a celebrity while traveling.

Before you can find yourself relaxing on the beach, taking a quick dip in a hotel pool, or walking along the cobbled streets of a faraway city, you have to focus on packing to make sure you’re not missing out on the essentials while looking fashionable, too.

Instead of sitting amongst a pile of clothes hours before a flight, scrolling through your Instagram feed and wishing you could look as effortlessly chic on vacation as your favorite celebrity, weve compiled a list of travel essentials that will take the stress out of packing and make you look like you just stepped off your private jet. 

Flying High – Mini Bag

by Sol and Selene$80.00

Bella One Shoulder Swimsuit

by BeReal$46.00

Winner Short Sleeve Polo Dress

by Eleven by Venus Williams$148.00

Lisha Hoops

by Sterling Forever$58.00

Thalia Swimsuit

by BeReal$49.00

Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

by Unsun Cosmetics$29.00

Beatrix

by Urban Expressions$40.00

The Nantucket

by Andie$95.00

Lady Clutch

by Urban Expressions$65

3 Piece Striped Pajama & Robe Set

by White Mark$52.50

Bombshell

by SLYK Shades$100

Delta Handbag

by Moda Luxe$90.00

