How to Maintain the Perfect, Celebrity-Level Tan All Year Long

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

There is nothing better than that quintessential, Summer sun-kissed glow. But as the season begins to fade into Fall and then Winter, it can be hard to maintain that look that you love.

If you want to maintain a celebrity-level tan all year long, look no further than Isabel Alysa and her tanning studio, Dolce Glow. A go-to tanning artist for some of your favorite celebrities (just take a look at her star-studded Instagram page!), Alysa first developed a passion for spray tanning at 17-years-old and over the years has perfected the process and products she uses on her famous clientele.

Alysa has totally mastered a flawless self-tan, and now you can have the same look.

Thankfully you don’t need to be a celebrity or live in LA to get that signature Dolce Glow. Alysa has used her years of experience and extensive knowledge to create a line of at-home tanning products that will give you an effortless tan all year long. From tanning mousses to gradual tanning lotions, applicator mitts, and exfoliating gloves, Alysa’s line has everything you need to minimize mistakes and get the tan that is perfect for you.