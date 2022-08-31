How to Recreate Venus Williams’s 2022 US Open Look: Shop Her EleVen by Venus Williams Collection

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

Competing in her 22nd US Open this week, Venus Williams is no stranger to the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Since her first US Open in 1997, Venus’s style has evolved to include daring, bold looks that defy tradition.

And this year is no different – after creating her own brand earlier this year, EleVen by Venus Williams, the 42-year-old athlete hit the court in her best look yet with clothes that she designed! Venus wore clothing from her brand’s newest Compton Roots Collection in yesterday’s match against Belgian player, Alison Van Uytvanck.

The Compton Roots collection is intended to be a “celebration of the roots of famed 90’s icons, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, [and] pays homage to the true history of tennis through re-inspired collared styles, chevron stripes, perfectly constructed pleated skirts, jacquard elastics, graphic racquets, sport stripes, and more.”

And best of all, the fabrics are 100% recyclable and engineered with recycled water bottles from the ocean.

Recreate Venus’s look and check out the rest of the Compton Roots collection below!

