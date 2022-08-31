How to Recreate Venus Williams’s 2022 US Open Look: Shop Her EleVen by Venus Williams Collection

Competing in her 22nd US Open this week, Venus Williams is no stranger to the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Since her first US Open in 1997, Venus’s style has evolved to include daring, bold looks that defy tradition.

And this year is no different – after creating her own brand earlier this year, EleVen by Venus Williams, the 42-year-old athlete hit the court in her best look yet with clothes that she designed! Venus wore clothing from her brand’s newest Compton Roots Collection in yesterday’s match against Belgian player, Alison Van Uytvanck.

The Compton Roots collection is intended to be a “celebration of the roots of famed 90’s icons, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, [and] pays homage to the true history of tennis through re-inspired collared styles, chevron stripes, perfectly constructed pleated skirts, jacquard elastics, graphic racquets, sport stripes, and more.”

And best of all, the fabrics are 100% recyclable and engineered with recycled water bottles from the ocean.

Recreate Venus’s look and check out the rest of the Compton Roots collection below!

Backspin Midi Tank

by EleVen by Venus Williams$78.00

Backspin 7/8 Legging

by EleVen by Venus Williams$108.00

Wavy Dress

by EleVen by Venus Williams$98.00

Love to Love Rib Tee

by EleVen by Venus Williams$58.00

Flutter Skirt

by EleVen by Venus Williams$84.00

Race Day Tank

by EleVen by Venus Williams$78.00

Fly Skirt

by EleVen by Venus Williams$78.00

Swing Warrior Midi Tank

by EleVen by Venus Williams$78.00

Break Point Tennis Skirt

by EleVen by Venus Williams$78.00

Visor

by EleVen by Venus Williams $25.00

On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

by EleVen by Venus Williams$42.00

