How To Transform Your Space into a ‘Love Island’ Inspired Oasis

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

The islanders have officially left the villa! Season four of “Love Island USA” came to a close, crowning Zeta Morrison, a 29-year-old babysitter and model from Suri, England, and Timmy Pandolfi, a 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from New York City, the winning couple.

If you’re already mourning the end of the season, don’t worry. We’ve got everything you need to bring the Love Island villa home to you!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveislandusa)

 

Perhaps the most iconic part of any Love Island villa? The countless neon signs! If you’re wanting to bring in some of that same fun, bright, and sunny vibe into your own house, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of adorable neon lights, chic umbrellas, and even some adorable towels that will transform your space from boring to bombshell. Create your Love Island oasis with our picks, below!

This Must Be The Place – LED neon sign

by Yellowpop$470.00

Twinkling Stars by Joanna Behar – LED neon sign

by Yellowpop$690.00

Big Big Heart – LED neon sign

by Yellowpop$350.00

Unlimited Heart – LED neon sign

by Yellowpop$590.00

Xx by Bobby Berk – LED neon sign

by Yellowpop$390.00

Avalon Beach Umbrella

by Verishop$109.00

Topanga Beach Umbrella

by Verishop$109.00

Zuma Beach Umbrella

by Verishop$109.00

Turkish Towel

by Verishop$45.00

